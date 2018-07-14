Father, infant son hurt in Brooklyn tile wall collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the wall collapse in Williamsburg.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A father and his infant son were sitting on a bench outside a tea shop in Brooklyn were hurt when parts of a tile wall came crashing down on them.

The accident happened on North 9th Street near the corner of Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The father suffered back pain and a small laceration. His nine-week-old son suffered abrasions to both of his legs.

The buildings department is now inspecting the structural stability of the building.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wall collapseWilliamsburgNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News