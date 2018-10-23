Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A father was killed and his 5-year-old son wounded in a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday.

It happened at the Butler Houses, a NYCHA project on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.

Police say 29-year-old Jaquan Millien died at the hospital. The boy is expected to survive.

A police lieutenant removed his belt to use as a tourniquet to help the child.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting. So far there have been no arrests.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Suspected murderer on the run after woman fatally shot in NJ
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
'No, no, no!': College athlete was on the phone with her mom before she was killed
Staten Island Ferris wheel project officially dead
Show More
80 displaced in massive NJ fire that destroyed 5 buildings
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot worth record $1.6 billion
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Explosive device found at home of billionaire George Soros
Video: Serial NYC robbery suspect smashes window with rock
More News