Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --A father was killed and his 5-year-old son wounded in a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday.
It happened at the Butler Houses, a NYCHA project on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.
Police say 29-year-old Jaquan Millien died at the hospital. The boy is expected to survive.
A police lieutenant removed his belt to use as a tourniquet to help the child.
There is no word yet on what led to the shooting. So far there have been no arrests.
