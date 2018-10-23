Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting

A father was killed and his 5-year-old son wounded in a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday.It happened at the Butler Houses, a NYCHA project on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.Police say 29-year-old Jaquan Millien died at the hospital. The boy is expected to survive.A police lieutenant removed his belt to use as a tourniquet to help the child.There is no word yet on what led to the shooting. So far there have been no arrests.----------