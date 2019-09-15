Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Crown Heights

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

Police say a driver hit a pedestrian at about 5:30 a.m. on Albany Avenue off Park Place in Crown Heights.

EMS rushed him to Interfaith Hospital.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead.

He was a father of two, and his mother-in-law Althea Ohara-Thurston came to the scene to try and learn more about what happened.

"Total disbelief and shocked," she said. "It's too much right now, I can't believe it. I've got to know, I don't know what's going on."

Police are searching for a light colored sedan that fled the scene after the crash. They are also looking for surveillance video that could provide more clues.

