Father of 3 found with fractured skull in front of Bronx home

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has details on the attack on a father in the Bronx.

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a 35-year-old father was found knocked out in the Bronx Tuesday evening.

Phillip Roseburgh was discovered by a relative unconscious and bleeding in front of his Garden Street home in the Belmont section around 6:30 p.m. Authorities say he was ambushed and beaten.

He had been relaxing in the small courtyard of the building and had been talking to a neighbor named Afiya about his children and her son.

"Right before the situation happened he was coming in the building to get the kids and within a couple of minutes, it just happened so fast," she said.

But what happened precisely, no one is sure. "I know that he got into an altercation in front of the building, I don't know with who, but he hit his head and once he hit his head he fell unconscious," said Afiya.

Roseburgh hit his head on the pavement and was out cold. Family members found him and he was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition with what is believed to be a fractured skull.

Neighbors described him as a loving father of three who could regularly be seen walking his two sons and daughter to school.

"It's crazy," an area resident said. "It's scary, disgusting. I feel so bad for him, because he's a single father. He was raising a girl and two boys, and it's sad."

The suspect fled the scene.

Police came to the building Wednesday to try and find witnesses.

Detectives did not immediately have a motive for the assault, and anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultNew York CityBronxBelmont
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News