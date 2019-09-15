Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a man was fatally struck in Brooklyn Sunday morning.Police say 30-year-old Kassim Mathews was hit at about 5:30 a.m. on Albany Avenue off Park Place in Crown Heights.EMS rushed him to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Matthews, who lived about a block from where the accident happened, was the father of three girls.His mother-in-law Althea Ohara-Thurston came to the scene to try and learn more about what happened."Total disbelief and shocked," she said. "It's too much right now, I can't believe it. I've got to know, I don't know what's going on."Police are searching for a light colored sedan that fled the scene after the crash. They are also looking for surveillance video that could provide more clues.----------