Father of missing 1-year-old girl in Connecticut named suspect in disappearance

ANSONIA, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut named the father of a missing child a suspect in her disappearance.
Police are also connecting Jose Morales to her mother, Christine Holloway's, murder.
Vanessa Morales, 1, was last seen alive in Ansonia on November 29th.
Morales, 43, has been in jail since earlier this month on charges unrelated to his daughter's disappearance and Holloway's death.
Police found the mother dead inside her home after a welfare check, the child was missing.
