Father of missing 1-year-old girl in Connecticut named suspect in disappearance

By Eyewitness News
ANSONIA, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut named the father of a missing child a suspect in her disappearance.

Police are also connecting Jose Morales to her mother, Christine Holloway's, murder.

Vanessa Morales, 1, was last seen alive in Ansonia on November 29th.

Morales, 43, has been in jail since earlier this month on charges unrelated to his daughter's disappearance and Holloway's death.

Police found the mother dead inside her home after a welfare check, the child was missing.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutmissing girlwoman killedmissing children
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Head-on wrong way crash on Long Island leaves 2 dead
Police investigate robberies near scene of Barnard student's murder
AccuWeather: Cold blast coming
Sidewalk shed goes up where falling debris killed NYC woman
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Overturned box truck snarls morning commute on LIE
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine faces sentencing
Show More
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
13-year-old charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
1 ticket in Ohio wins $372 million Mega Millions jackpot
More TOP STORIES News