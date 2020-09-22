"I was living a nightmare": Father of Davell Gardner shares emotional plea to end gun violence

The NYPD released a message from Davell Gardner on Twitter, months after his son was killed in a shooting in July.
The boy's father made an emotional plea for the gun violence to end.
1-year-old Davell Gardner Junior's shooting death devasted our city and now his father is breaking his silence with a message he wants you to hear. #WeRemember @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/AA6TKFWlFH— Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDCommAffairs) September 21, 2020
"I was just living a nightmare and I couldn't wake up, I just felt lost, I was in a dark place," Gardner said. "I lost my first-born ... my baby boy. This has to stop."
The incident happened on Sunday, July 12, at a family cookout outside a park in Brooklyn, where 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. was killed and three others were wounded when two gunman opened fire.
Gardner, was struck near the Raymond Bush Playground at Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
