Police: Drivers, victim flee scene after father, son struck on Harlem sidewalk

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A car jumped a curb, hitting his father and his 8-year-old son as they walked side-by-side down a sidewalk in Harlem.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a father and his young son were struck, causing them to fall through a gate.



It happened on Wednesday, November 6th on 128 W. 112th Street.

The white BMW came quickly - and with no warning, seemingly making a beeline for the man and the young boy.

The car then backed up, and two men emerged. One man walked toward the victim, where police say he stabbed the father. Both suspects got back in the car as a Good Samaritan picked up the 8-year-old and carried him to safety.

Police say the victim survived and also left the scene, abandoning his son.

The boy is safe, and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police assume this was a targeted hit - possibly gang-related. They are searching for three people - the victim and the men who tried to kill him, and almost killed his son.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattanhit and runaccidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
AccuWeather: Mild end to the week before chilly weekend
Rutgers alerts students to be on lookout for aggressive coyote
Taylor Swift says she may not perform at the AMAs
Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis loudly booed in return to New York
Show More
Contract talks break down between TWU, MTA
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic
Man arrested in rape of 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn
Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation
More TOP STORIES News