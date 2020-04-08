Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead raises $100K for COVID-19 medical supplies in less than a week

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday that it has reached the $100,000 mark in donations through the sale of Dr. Anthony Fauci bobbleheads.

The money will go to support the American Hospital Association's (AHA) 100 Million Mask Challenge, which encourages businesses and local communities to help in the call to rapidly produce needed PPE on a large scale for our nation's healthcare workers.

In less than a week since launching the bobblehead to honor Dr. Fauci, people from all 50 states and over a dozen countries have purchased the bobblehead, the museum said.

On Tuesday, Dr. Fauci became the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's best-selling bobblehead of all time, surpassing Loyola University's Sister Jean bobblehead, which went viral during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, museum officials said.

Dr. Fauci has become America's voice of reason as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

The bobbleheads are only available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.

It features Dr. Fauci wearing a suit and illustrating how the nation needs to "flatten the curve".

They cost $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

$5 from every bobblehead sold will continue to be donated in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony faucidonations
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
More than 2 dozen CT statues outfitted with face masks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News