FBI agent's gun accidentally discharges while dancing in Denver nightclub

EMBED </>More Videos

An FBI agent's gun accidentally discharged at a nightclub.

DENVER, Colorado --
An off-duty FBI agent dancing at a Denver nightclub accidentally discharged a firearm, wounding another patron in the leg, police said Saturday.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital in good condition, said Denver police spokesman Sonny Jackson. Police refused to identify the hospital.

Jackson said the agent, whose identity wasn't released, was dancing at the downtown club around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when the firearm fell from the agent's waistband holster onto the floor. It discharged when the agent picked it up.

Police investigators interviewed the agent before releasing the agent to an FBI supervisor. The police investigation was continuing, and any charges would be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office, said Officer Marika Putnam.

Denver FBI spokeswoman Amy Sanders declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Telephone messages to the nightclub, Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, weren't immediately returned Saturday.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingFBIdance
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News