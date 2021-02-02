FBI agents shot serving warrant in child exploitation case in Florida, source says

By Freida Frisaro and Terry Spencer, Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in suburban Fort Lauderdale in the aftermath of the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. No additional details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridashootingfbiinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: More snow today from marathon nor'easter
Snow Stream Live Updates: Tri-State digging out from nor'easter
How much snow where you live?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95
Livery driver stops to help man on side of road, gets robbed
Show More
Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring, contradicts Punxsutawney Phil
COVID Updates: 2 vaccines showing promising results against variants
2 rescued from sinking truck in icy water during storm
NYC digs out from monster snowstorm
Plows making progress in Hudson Valley, but icy conditions persist
More TOP STORIES News