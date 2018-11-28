The FBI says a body has been found in an area of North Carolina where searchers have been looking for a missing teenager for three weeks.A news release Tuesday said FBI agents and detectives of the Lumberton Police Department found the body around 4:45 p.m. near a road east of Interstate 95 and south of Lumberton.Officials would not say immediately if the body found was that of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, who was kidnapped Nov. 5 from a mobile home park after going outside to start a relative's SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police say a man then forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off.The SUV was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.The body was found along Wire Grass Road, and the FBI said Tuesday night that the body had been removed from the scene and taken to the state crime lab in Raleigh for identification and an autopsy.There is no time frame for when a positive identification will be made. To date, no law enforcement agency has reported making any arrests or identifying any suspects in Aguilar's abduction."The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made," FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in a statement."Out of an abundance of caution," Hania's family has been told of the discovery, the FBI said, though the agency again stressed that no confirmation has been made of the identity of the body found."We don't know for sure if it's Hania," the missing teen's aunt, Emy Moscoso, said Tuesday night. "We hope it's not her, and that she's still alive."Robeson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten said on social media that she and Lumberton Junior High School Principal Dr. SaVon Maultsby "received word of the potentially tragic conclusion to the search by Sergeant Pete Locklear of the Lumberton Police Department. Upon receiving full confirmation, the district will provide increased support staff that will be made available for all students and staff at Lumberton Junior High School. This is an unfortunate end to an extensive search and we are committed to supporting all students and staff as they cope with the heartbreaking tragedy. On behalf of PSRC district leaders, administrators, staff and students, we extend our sincerest condolences to Hania's family, friends, and community. This is a difficult time for our entire district and we are mourning this loss and are still processing this terrible tragedy. We are keeping Hania in our thoughts and will continue to pray for her family and each other as the investigation continues."A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for kidnapping Hania.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------