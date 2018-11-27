Body found in North Carolina while FBI was following leads in search for Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, North Carolina --
The FBI says a body has been found in an area of North Carolina where searchers have been looking for a missing teenager for three weeks.

A news release Tuesday said FBI agents and detectives of the Lumberton Police Department found the body around 4:45 p.m. near a road east of Interstate 95 and south of Lumberton.

Officials would not say immediately if the body found was that of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, who was kidnapped Nov. 5 from a mobile home park after going outside to start a relative's SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police say a man then forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off.

The SUV was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.

