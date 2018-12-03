FBI executes search warrant at Atlantic City mayor's home

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
Federal agents executed a search warrant at the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Monday morning.

An FBI spokesperson confirms agents are executing a search warrant, but no other details were released.

The raid comes days after prosecutors said they will not pursue criminal charges against Gilliam and Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy in regards to a brawl last month outside the Golden Nugget Casino.
It's not clear why the two went toe-to-toe with a group, which also involved women, but it was all caught on camera.

There is no word at this time on whether the raid is connected to this incident.

