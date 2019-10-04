FBI investigating lasers pointed at inbound flights at JFK Airport

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating recent laser threats to aircraft at New York City-area airports.

As part of the probe, the FBI said it is looking for an individual, or individuals, responsible for pointing lasers at inbound aircraft at JFK Airport.

Investigators said a blue laser appears to be emanating from the area of Roslyn, Long Island, and that pilots have reported eye injuries as a result.

Overall, the FBI said it has seen a recent increase in laser incidents across all the area airports, adding that it is a danger to pilots, passengers and people on the ground.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is punishable by up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both.

The investigation is being led by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's New York Field Office at 1-800-CALL-FBI or dial 911.

