officer killed

FBI investigating link between Santa Cruz deputy's murder, Oakland federal officer shooting in May

By Martha Mendoza
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- The latest: The FBI is investigating a possible link between Saturday's deadly ambush on deputies in Santa Cruz County and the late May killing of a Federal Protective Services officer in Oakland, an FBI official told our sister station KGO-TV.

Dave Patrick Underwood, who was providing security at the U.S. courthouse during a protest, died from gunshot wounds sustained after someone fired shots from an unidentified vehicle on May 29. Another officer was critically wounded.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

A Northern California sheriff's deputy was killed and two law enforcement officers wounded Saturday when they were ambushed with gunfire and explosives while pursuing a suspect, authorities said.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed Sunday that the suspect was an active duty sergeant stationed at Travis Air Force Base.

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said. A second deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in his hand, Hart said.

Gutzwiller "was a beloved figure here at the sheriff's office," the sheriff said.

"Damon showed up today to do his job, to keep this community safe, and his life was taken needlessly," a visibly shaken Hart said.

The suspect, Steven Carrillo, 32, was shot during his arrest and was being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Hart said. The Sheriff's Department and the FBI are investigating.

A Travis Air Force Base spokesman confirmed Sunday that Carrillo had arrived at Travis Air Force Base in June 2018 and was a member of the 60th Security Forces Squadron. Carrillo's wife Monika Leigh Scott Carrillo, who was also in the Air Force, was found dead in an off-base hotel in May 2018 while she was stationed in South Carolina. She was 30. Her death was investigated by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, in coordination with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and ruled a suicide, according to the Air Force.

On Saturday in Santa Cruz County, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. about a suspicious van. The caller said there were guns and bomb-making devices inside, Hart said.

When deputies arrived, the van pulled away and the deputies followed. The van went down a driveway at Carrillo's home and the deputies were ambushed by gunfire and explosives after getting out of their vehicle.

Gutzwiller was wounded and later died at a hospital. Another deputy was wounded by gunfire or shrapnel and struck by a vehicle as the suspect fled.

Carrillo attempted to carjack a vehicle and was wounded while being arrested.

Hart said Carrillo was taken to the hospital for treatment and would be charged with first-degree murder.

Gov. Gavin Newsom extended condolences to Gutzwiller's family and ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of the slain deputy.

"He will be remembered as a hero who devoted his life to protecting the community and as a loving husband and father," Newsom said in a statement.

The shooting shocked Ben Lomond, a town of about 6,000 people tucked up in the Santa Cruz mountains.

Resident Kathy Crocker brought a bouquet to the sheriff's office as Hart gave a news conference about the shootings.

"It just breaks my heart that this keeps happening," she said, as teary-eyed deputies entered the building.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiau.s. & worldofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Retired St. Louis police capt. dies protecting friend's store: widow
Family of slain NJ detective receives $48,000 check
Widow of fallen NYPD Det. Simonsen reflects on life 1 year later
3 officers promoted in wake of Jersey City shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC reopening begins Monday: Here's what to expect
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
NYC ends curfew after another peaceful day of protest
NYPD reform plan laid out by Mayor de Blasio
NY schools can hold outdoor graduations later this month
AccuWeather: Low humidity, with pleasant breeze and sunshine
NY 'bends curve' as regions enter new phases of reopening: Cuomo
Show More
Phase 1 to be 'very important day' in NYC's history, mayor says
Downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in NJ
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Driver attempts to plow group of peaceful protesters in Brooklyn
Video released of suspect who torched NYPD van
More TOP STORIES News