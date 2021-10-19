FBI at Russian oligarch's NYC, DC homes for 'law enforcement' action

In New York, the federal investigation into Deripaska was conducted at an Upper East Side home on East 64th Street and a Greenwich Village property on Gay Street.
Federal prosecutors based in Lower Manhattan are investigating whether Deripaska violated U.S. sanctions.
The agents were carrying out "court-authorized law enforcement activity," an agency spokesperson said. Officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska.
Both homes searched Tuesday are limited liability corporations liked to Deripaska.
The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Deripaska also had ties to Paul Manafort, former President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, who was convicted of eight financial crimes as part Mueller's investigation. Manafort was later pardoned by Trump.
The Treasury Department, under the Trump administration, had also lifted financial sanctions on three companies connected to Deripaska. Officials said at the time they had done so because Derapaska's direct and indirect shareholding stake in the three companies had been reduced to the point that he no longer has control over them.
