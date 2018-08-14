FBI warns banks cyber criminals may try to launch massive ATM heist

The FBI is warning about a potential global scheme to steal from ATM machines.

The FBI is warning that ATM machines around the world could be the target of a cyber criminal plot to steal millions of dollars.

Last week the FBI issued a notice about the threat to certain banks about a global ATM cash-out scheme.

Hackers would try to get inside a bank or payment card processor and take large amounts of cash with stolen information.

The FBO reportedly told banks the criminals may plan to carry out the global heist in the coming days.

One U.S. official emphasized to ABC News that this threat comes from cyber criminals, not a nation state.

In a statement to ABC News, the FBI said: "In furtherance of public-private partnerships, the FBI routinely advises private industry of various cyber threat indicators observed during the course of our investigations. This data is provided in order to help systems administrators guard against the actions of persistent cyber criminals.We don't have any further comment."

