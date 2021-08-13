COVID-19 vaccine

FDA authorizes COVID booster shot for immunocompromised ahead of CDC meeting

EMBED <>More Videos

FDA authorizes COVID booster shot for some

WASHINGTON -- U.S. regulators have okayed an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine for transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems as the delta variant continues to surge.

In the decision, announced late Thursday night, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss further clinical recommendations regarding immunocompromised individuals.

The announcement by the FDA applies to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.

Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.

It's harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications or diseases, so those patients don't always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people - and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution.

"This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable ... are better protected against COVID-19," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said ahead of the FDA's announcement.

Importantly, the decision only applies to this high-risk group, about 3% of U.S. adults. It's not an opening for booster doses for the general population.

Instead, health authorities consider the extra dose part of the initial COVID-19 vaccine prescription for the immune-compromised. For example, France since April has encouraged that such patients get a third dose four weeks after their regular second shot.

Separately, U.S. health officials are continuing to closely monitor if and when average people's immunity wanes enough to require boosters for everyone - but for now, the vaccines continue to offer robust protection for the general population.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesfdadelta variantcovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID Updates: More countries added to CDC's high-risk travel list
Extra COVID vaccine authorized for those with weak immune systems
Mount Sinai Health System mandates COVID vaccine for all employees
'Key to NYC': 20 more businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
TOP STORIES
6 people hospitalized after lightning strike in Bronx
Dad of missing 7-year-old never lost faith his son would be found
'Key to NYC': 20 more businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Fred on track to drench Florida as a Tropical Storm
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as her conservator
Show More
Lightning strike triggers kitchen explosion inside New Jersey home
Harlem event held in honor of David Dinkins
'Miracle' baby survives rare condition and celebrates 1st birthday
Bill that would allow police to sue protesters vetoed
IHOP is adding booze to the menu at some locations
More TOP STORIES News