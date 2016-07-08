WASHINGTON (WABC) --The Food and Drug Administration is extending the dates of some EpiPens by four months in an effort to help combat shortages of the life-saving drug as children head back to school.
This extension only applies to specific lots of 0.3 milligram products from Mylan. Normally, EpiPens are approved for a 20-month shelf life.
The drugs have an expiration date between April and December 2018. It does not apply to EpiPen Jr.
"We are doing everything we can to help mitigate shortages of these products, especially ahead of the back-to-school season," Dr. Janet Woodcock, Director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said in a written statement. "We've completed the necessary reviews of the data to extend the expiration date by four months for specific lots of EpiPen that are expired or close to expiring. We're hopeful this action will ensure patients have access to this important medication and provide additional peace-of-mind to parents as the agency works with the manufacturer to increase supply."
Last week, the FDA approved the first generic versions of EpiPen.
EpiPens are auto-injectors that deliver epinephrine to help treat life-threatening allergic reactions.
About 1 in every 50 Americans can suffer life-threatening allergic reactions to food items, insect bites or stings, and latex.
You can see the full list of impacted EpiPens here.
