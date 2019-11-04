FDNY battles all-hands fire in the Bronx, 2 civilians hurt

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in the Bronx early Monday.

The fire broke out on West 240th Street just after 8 a.m.

Two people are being treated for minor injuries.

There is a large response with 12 units and 60 FDNY members on the scene.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citybuilding firefdnyfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First on 7: Victim of violent Bronx elevator attack speaks out
Funeral set for 14-year-old killed on Queens basketball court
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
2019 TCS New York City Marathon: Jepkosgei, Kamworor win race
Tanker truck carrying gasoline flips in Summit
Search for group who stole sneakers, slashed man's thumb
AccuWeather: Bright, but cool
Show More
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!
1 man drowns, 3 others rescued on Long Island Sound
Missing NJ woman last seen at family gathering, parents say
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in NJ early Friday
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
More TOP STORIES News