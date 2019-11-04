BRONX (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in the Bronx early Monday.
The fire broke out on West 240th Street just after 8 a.m.
Two people are being treated for minor injuries.
There is a large response with 12 units and 60 FDNY members on the scene.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
FDNY battles all-hands fire in the Bronx, 2 civilians hurt
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News