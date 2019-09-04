FDNY battles fire at 6-story apartment building in New York City

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- FDNY firefighters responded to a big blaze at a six-story apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.The fire was reported at a building on 171st Street in the Claremont section just after 4 p.m.At one point, flames shot out the windows on the upper floors and through the roof as firefighters worked to put the fire out.Tensions were high during the fire as police scuffled with family members who were trying to get into the burning building because they were worried about their relatives.No major injuries were reported, but at least two firefighters could be seen getting oxygen inside an ambulance.The cause of the fire is not yet clear.----------