FDNY battles fire at 6-story apartment building in New York City

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- FDNY firefighters responded to a big blaze at a six-story apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a building on 171st Street in the Claremont section just after 4 p.m.

At one point, flames shot out the windows on the upper floors and through the roof as firefighters worked to put the fire out.

Tensions were high during the fire as police scuffled with family members who were trying to get into the burning building because they were worried about their relatives.

No major injuries were reported, but at least two firefighters could be seen getting oxygen inside an ambulance.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claremontbronxfdnyfireapartment fireapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Hurricane Dorian leaves 'total devastation' in the Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
4 boats go up in flames at LI business, 1 man injured
Woman dies in NJ hit-and-run crash
10 NYPD officers injured during Brooklyn police chase
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members: Sheriff
Show More
Angry customers pull gun over sold-out chicken sandwiches
NYC dad fighting for his life after being struck in hit and run
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
Man found fatally shot on SI Expressway exit ramp
34 presumed dead in boat fire off CA coast, search suspended
More TOP STORIES News