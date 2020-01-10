FDNY battling 3-alarm fire at NYCHA facility in Bronx

CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- At least two buildings were impacted by a three-alarm fire in the Bronx on Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. in several floors of the building in the 1100 block of Findlay Avenue.

One of the two buildings affected by the fire is believed to be a NYCHA facility.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

