CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- At least two buildings were impacted by a three-alarm fire in the Bronx on Thursday night.
The fire was reported around 6 p.m. in several floors of the building in the 1100 block of Findlay Avenue.
One of the two buildings affected by the fire is believed to be a NYCHA facility.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
FDNY battling 3-alarm fire at NYCHA facility in Bronx
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News