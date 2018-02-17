BUILDING FIRE

FDNY: Careless smoking caused fire above popular Little Italy restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on a fire that injured over a dozen in Little Italy.

By Eyewitness News
LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --
Investigators say careless smoking caused a fire that injured 13 people above a popular restaurant in Little Italy.

Flames ripped through 'Angelo's of Mulberry Street' near Hester and Grand in Little Italy just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

More than 100 firefighters battled the fire. It was quickly extinguished.

Eyewitnesses say firefighters had to rescue some people from the fire escapes.

Inspectors say the neighboring buildings are okay.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firebuilding fireLittle ItalyManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING FIRE
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
LI school severely damaged after lighting strike sparks fire
Fire that destroyed businesses in NJ strip mall ruled an accident
Fire burns through row of businesses in Passaic
Residents rescued from fire at apartment building in Brooklyn
More building fire
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News