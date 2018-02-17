LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --Investigators say careless smoking caused a fire that injured 13 people above a popular restaurant in Little Italy.
Flames ripped through 'Angelo's of Mulberry Street' near Hester and Grand in Little Italy just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
More than 100 firefighters battled the fire. It was quickly extinguished.
Eyewitnesses say firefighters had to rescue some people from the fire escapes.
Inspectors say the neighboring buildings are okay.
----------
