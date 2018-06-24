FDNY Chief of Fire Prevention Ronald Spadafora dies at age 63

FDNY Chief of Fire Prevention Ronald Spadafora died at age 63. (FDNY photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The FDNY is mourning one of its own.

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced the death of Chief of Fire Prevention Ronald R. Spadafora at age 63.

The 40-year-veteran of the department died of cancer, Nigro said.

He contracted the disease while working for months on search and rescue at the World Trade Center site after the September 11th attacks.

Spadafora also played a major role during several other city disaster response efforts, including Superstorm Sandy.

"Ron Spadafora was a consummate professional fire chief who bravely served our city for 40 years, and toiled for months at the World Trade Center site after September 11th, leading the Department's rescue and recovery efforts," said Nigro. "In his extraordinary career, he fought fires in all five boroughs, improved training for every FDNY member, and as the Chief of Fire Prevention for the last eight years, Ron's dedication and leadership led to greater safety and protection for millions of New Yorkers."

Chief Spadafora is the 178th member of the FDNY to die of World Trade Center-related illnesses.

