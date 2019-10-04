FDNY distributing 15,000 smoke alarms throughout New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Citywide, the FDNY is giving away more than 15,000 smoke alarms -- for free -- as a part of its fifth annual Open House program.More than 200 firehouses and EMS stations throughout the five boroughs open their doors to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.Along with the smoke alarms, the FDNY will give away fire safety literature, fire safety coloring books, and fire/EMS helmets for children.Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro will attend Engine 307/Ladder154's open house on Northern Boulevard in Queens."Last year, we welcomed more than 12,000 New Yorkers to our firehouses and EMS Stations across the city for our Open House celebration," Nigro said in a statement. "Once again, we look forward to connecting Firefighters, EMTs, and Paramedics to the communities they bravely serve and providing New Yorkers critical fire and life safety education."Throughout the day, the FDNY will continue to respond to emergencies.for an interactive map of Open House locations.----------