FDNY firefighter killed by tree limb at Biltmore Estate in North Carolina

EMBED <>More Videos

FDNY firefighter killed by falling tree in NC

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina -- A New York City firefighter was killed when a tree limb fell onto the vehicle he was driving at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, officials said.

The limb fell across a road Friday at the entrance to the estate amid high winds and struck a guest's vehicle, Biltmore spokesperson Marissa Jamison said in an email.

Buncombe County emergency medical services and Asheville fire responded with the assistance of Biltmore teams. Three adults and one child were in the vehicle, and one adult's injuries were fatal, Jamison said. An investigation is underway, she said.

Asheville fire spokesperson Kelley Klope said the driver died before firefighters arrived, the Citizen Times reported.

Casey Skudin would have turned 46 on Sunday, Fire Department of New York spokesperson Jim Long told the newspaper.

Skudin had 16 years of service and worked in the Rockaway area of Queens with Ladder 137, Long said. Skudin was married to Angela Skudin and had two children, he said.

Skudin was also a rescue surfer and lifeguard and was awarded the Fire Chiefs Association Memorial Medal in 2010 for his bravery in diving into the frigid ocean during a 2009 storm to help rescue a surfer trapped underwater by his surfboard leash, Long said.



The 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate features tours of the country's largest private residence, the Biltmore House, which was built in 1895 and attracts about 1.4 million people a year.



ALSO READ | Three members of the same family killed in Queens fire
EMBED More News Videos

Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynorth carolinafdnyfirefighter killedtree fall
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mass shooting in Harlem leaves 1 dead, multiple wounded
Innocent bystander shot during Father's Day basketball tournament
Police: Suspect pours gasoline into NYC spa, lights it on fire
Police officer, multiple others shot in popular DC bar area
Juneteenth celebrations take place across NYC
Father celebrates new lease on life after triple organ transplant
Police rescue dog inside hot car on Upper East Side
Show More
2 arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer on Long Island
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
Human remains found inside plastic bag in basement of NYC home
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
Woman dragged into park, sexually assaulted by man in Queens
More TOP STORIES News