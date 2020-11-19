Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze inside Queens apartment building: FDNY

By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- First responders are battling a fire at a building in Queens Wednesday night.

FDNY officials say a call came in just before 8:30 p.m. for a fire on the 5th and 6th floor of an apartment building in Far Rockaway.

Citizen App video showed the blaze Wednesday night.

They say the building is a 7-story residential apartment.

According to fire officials, the fire has reached three alarms and roughly 138 members of the fire department are on the scene.

They say there were two victims. One was transported to Nassau County Medical Center and the other was evaluated at the scene.

The fire operations are on-going.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

