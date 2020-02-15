Firehouse dogs help in FDNY fundraiser

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York's Bravest took part in a benefit with their best friends.Friends of Firefighters held a fundraiser at its Red Hook headquarters that included a half-dozen firehouse dogs.Anyone who wanted could meet the dogs and even get a photo with the animals.The idea for a dog photo shoot as a charity event came from photographer Emmy Park who donated her time and services for the day.Proceeds from entry fees will go to firefighters in need and their families.Supermodel Carol Alt was there in honor of her father, a member of the FDNY who was killed in the line of duty.The event was also a treat for the dogs, because they rarely get together in one place.----------