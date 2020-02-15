Pets & Animals

Firehouse dogs help in FDNY fundraiser

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York's Bravest took part in a benefit with their best friends.

Friends of Firefighters held a fundraiser at its Red Hook headquarters that included a half-dozen firehouse dogs.

Anyone who wanted could meet the dogs and even get a photo with the animals.

The idea for a dog photo shoot as a charity event came from photographer Emmy Park who donated her time and services for the day.

Proceeds from entry fees will go to firefighters in need and their families.

Supermodel Carol Alt was there in honor of her father, a member of the FDNY who was killed in the line of duty.

The event was also a treat for the dogs, because they rarely get together in one place.

The event was organized by photographer Emmy Park (FDPUP) in partnership with Friends of Firefighters and sponsored by Woofs 'N Whiskers, Polkadog and Wagwear.

Gifts from Polkadog, Wagwear, P.L.A.Y., Kong, Benebone, and Pisqueya were gifted to the firehouse dogs as well.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york cityfdny
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News