Injuries reported after ambulance overturns in Bronx accident, FDNY says

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Minor injuries were reported after an ambulance overturned in an accident in the Bronx, officials say.

The accident between two ambulances happened at the corner of Brook Avenue and East 142nd Street in Mott Haven shortly after 4 p.m.

FDNY is on the scene.

No further details were released.

