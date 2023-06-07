FDNY Medal Day to honor 2 members who made ultimate sacrifice in their duties

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY will honor two of their own who died in the line of duty on Wednesday.
The widow of Firefighter William Moon will accept a Medal of Life named in his honor.
Firefighter Moon died during training at a Brooklyn firehouse last December.
Five people received his organs, including a 9-11 first responder.
Another medal will be given in honor of EMS Captain Allison Russo-Elling.
She was killed in an unprovoked attack last September.
The 61-year-old veteran first responder was on duty when she was stabbed near her station in the Astoria section of Queens.
She was heading to a corner store to get something to eat when police say 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos stabbed her multiple times, killing her.
