William Moon and Allison Russo will be honored during the FDNY's Medal Ceremony.

FDNY Medal Day to honor 2 members who made ultimate sacrifice in their duties

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY will honor two of their own who died in the line of duty on Wednesday.

The widow of Firefighter William Moon will accept a Medal of Life named in his honor.

Firefighter Moon died during training at a Brooklyn firehouse last December.

Five people received his organs, including a 9-11 first responder.

Another medal will be given in honor of EMS Captain Allison Russo-Elling.

She was killed in an unprovoked attack last September.

The 61-year-old veteran first responder was on duty when she was stabbed near her station in the Astoria section of Queens.

She was heading to a corner store to get something to eat when police say 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos stabbed her multiple times, killing her.

ALSO READ | Woman seen violently tugging on people's hair in East Village park

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.