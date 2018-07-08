FDNY: Power strip caused fire that killed Brooklyn grandmother; no working smoke alarms in home

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The FDNY says a power strip sparked the flames that killed a 95-year-old grandmother in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in Canarsie on Saturday.

Anna Barthelemy was found dead in the basement.



Authorities say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Barthelemy's daughter originally said that the TV had exploded while her mother was watching it.

