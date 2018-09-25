Firefighters battled heavy smoke and pulled several people out of a burning apartment in the Bronx.The fire broke out on the 12th floor of the condo building on Metropolitan Oval in the Parkchester section around 1:30 a.m.Firefighters put the flames out quickly but four people suffered injuries.Emergency workers could be seen doing chest compressions on one victim in the back of an ambulance.A man and woman are both in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center. A teenage boy is said to be in serious condition. A fourth person was treated at the scene.Smoke poured through the building, and numerous families, including children, were briefly evacuated while the smoke dissipated.Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the fire.----------