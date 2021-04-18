FDNY EMT workers rescue drowning individual from river in NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

FDNY EMTs rescue drowning individual from East River

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two FDNY emergency medical technicians came to the rescue of a person who was clinging to a bulkhead in the East River Saturday.

Kira Watkins and Robert Szendrey are being credited with jumping into the water and pulling the individual to safety.


The rescuers were able to pull the person out of the water with the help of the NYPD.

Lieutenant John Marino supervised the operation.


The patient was taken to Mount Sinai hospital for treatment and evaluation.

MORE NEWS Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground during arrest
EMBED More News Videos

A 73-year-old woman with dementia has filed a lawsuit against the city of Loveland, Colorado and police officers over a June 2020 arrest. The lawsuit claims the woman suffered physical injuries and still experiences fear, trauma and anxiety.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citydrowningfdnyrescueeast riveremt
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News