FDNY EMT workers rescue drowning individual from river in NYC

Kira Watkins and Robert Szendrey are being credited with jumping into the water and pulling the individual to safety.
The rescuers were able to pull the person out of the water with the help of the NYPD.
Lieutenant John Marino supervised the operation.
The patient was taken to Mount Sinai hospital for treatment and evaluation.
