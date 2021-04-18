FDNY EMT workers rescue drowning individual from river in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10523072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 73-year-old woman with dementia has filed a lawsuit against the city of Loveland, Colorado and police officers over a June 2020 arrest. The lawsuit claims the woman suffered physical injuries and still experiences fear, trauma and anxiety.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two FDNY emergency medical technicians came to the rescue of a person who was clinging to a bulkhead in the East River Saturday.Kira Watkins and Robert Szendrey are being credited with jumping into the water and pulling the individual to safety.The rescuers were able to pull the person out of the water with the help of the NYPD.Lieutenant John Marino supervised the operation.The patient was taken to Mount Sinai hospital for treatment and evaluation.----------