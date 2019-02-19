FDNY rescues HUD executive and others stuck in NYCHA elevator in Manhattan

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The FDNY had to rescue Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Lynne Patton from an elevator in a Manhattan NYCHA complex Tuesday afternoon.

Patton, who is staying in New York City public housing for a month to survey conditions, became trapped with several others inside the elevator on the 12th floor of the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side.

The group had just finished looking at an apartment with an unusable bathroom on the 18th floor. That occupant hasn't been able to use her shower for two years.

Patton and the others were stuck for some 20 minutes until the FDNY could free them.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Last week, Patton stayed with a family at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx.

She still has two more week-long stays scheduled at NYCHA housing complexes in the city.

Patton is the Region II Regional Administrator, overseeing New York and New Jersey.

Her mission is to monitor firsthand the issues plaguing public housing in New York City. She says the government gives NYCHA $30 million each week to keep things up and running, and she wants to know what's going on.

There have been high-profile issues with heat, lead paint, leaks, mold, mildew, a lack of repairs, and appliances that just don't work, and many tenants are fed up and are hoping Patton's visit leads to change.

