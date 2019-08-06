FDNY responding to junkyard fire in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to a large fire that broke out at a junkyard in Queens.

The two-alarm fire broke out at 150-19 Liberty Avene in Jamaica Tuesday afternoon.

It is believed that several cars are on fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york cityfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person rescued from tracks, causing L train delays
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of his stolen car during getaway
AccuWeather Alert: More storms on Wednesday
Texas officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Daycare workers charged after girl found wandering in NYC park
Man found dead in restricted area of Central Park
Uruguay, Venezuela issue US travel advisories after mass shootings
Show More
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Judge lifts temporary ban on NYC's '14th Street Busway'
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Woman dies month after daughter killed in Queens fire
NY lawmakers come together to call for action after mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News