FDNY responding to junkyard fire in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to a large fire that broke out at a junkyard in Queens.
The two-alarm fire broke out at 150-19 Liberty Avene in Jamaica Tuesday afternoon.
It is believed that several cars are on fire.
There are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
