FDNY responds to building collapse in Brooklyn

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY is on the scene of a building collapse in Brooklyn.The incident was reported at 338 Court St. just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.A partial stop work order had been issued for failure to maintain the building and it appears to have been under construction.The building housed a gym called Body Elite on the first floor.It is not yet clear if any injuries were reported.The NYPD asked residents to avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place and Union Street from Henry Street to Smith Street.----------