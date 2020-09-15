UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued two window washers stuck on the 10th floor of a building when their scaffolding gave out.
The incident was reported Tuesday at a building on 78th Street and Broadway at 4:30 p.m.
One side of the rigging that the window washers were on gave out.
The high-angle rescue involved firefighters repelling down from the roof and attaching themselves to the victims.
Other firefighters could be seen in the floors above and the floors below where the rigging let loose.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the moment the second window washer was brought inside to safety.
The FDNY said both individuals rescued refused medical attention.
Few other details were released.
FDNY saves 2 window washers with high-angle rescue in New York City
