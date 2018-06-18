Officials say smoking is to blame for a fatal fire at a high-rise apartment building in Queens.The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 15th floor of the building on Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway.A 71-year-old woman who lived on the 15th floor was killed. Her identity has not yet been released.A resident who lives on the 19th floor was treated for anxiety following the fire.Authorities say a smoke alarm was not present.----------