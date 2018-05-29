FDNY: Smoking caused fire that killed man, 28, in Upper West Side apartment

Bill Ritter has more on the 28-year-old man killed in an apartment fire on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Officials say smoking is to blame for a fire that killed a 28-year-old man in an apartment fire on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. on Monday inside the six-story building on West 105th Street, officials said.

Fire Department Deputy Chief Joseph Carlsen said the fire was in a fifth-floor apartment. He said the man, later identified as Robert Gutierrez, was found in a back bedroom.

The fire was contained to one apartment and was extinguished within an hour.

Neighbors said Gutierrez was disabled and used a wheelchair. He was paralyzed in a shooting back in 2016.

Investigators said Tuesday that Gutierrez was smoking in his bedroom and there were no working smoke detectors.

