Coronavirus News: FDNY firefighters surprise health care heroes at Mount Sinai Hospital

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's Bravest offered a rousing round of thanks to health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.Dozens of firefighters greeted healthcare workers with lights, sirens, and applause outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Morningside on Thursday night."Our firefighters and first responders are right there with our medical personnel on the front lines of this pandemic," Jake Lemonda, President, FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association, said.Lemonda referred to all health care workers as "heroes" during this crisis."Our healthcare heroes at hospitals throughout the city are worthy of applause, as they as well are sacrificing their health and safety to help our city overcome this horrible virus," he said. "We stand united with nurses, doctors, and hospital staff and have their backs."