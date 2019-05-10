FDNY terrorism drill accounts for multiple simultaneous attacks

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What would happen if there were two attacks in New York City at the exact same time?

It's a realistic possibility, and the FDNY conducts intense training to make sure they are ready to react and protect.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan got an inside look at the counterterrorism drill conducted by the FDNY's most elite units to see how they train.

They conducted drills for three explosions -- one in the water, one in a train tunnel and one in a passenger tunnel.

