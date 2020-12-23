coronavirus new york city

FDNY EMTs, paramedics set to get COVID-19 vaccine in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- EMTs and paramedics are the first of the first responders to get the vaccine in New York City.

These are the first responders who were showing up to homes trying to revive those who were not breathing back in the heat of the first wave.

450 members will get their shots at three FDNY facilities.

Next in line, starting December 29th, are firefighters and NYPD officers.

A recent survey of 2,000 members of the United Firefighters Association showed that only about 45% would get vaccinated, which is not nearly enough to achieve herd immunity.

A third of FDNY members, 5,000 of them, contracted COVID already so there is a belief they have immunity.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says that even if you've had COVID, science shows you still need the vaccine.

The city is launching a campaign to increase confidence in the vaccine, and working to convince not just first responders but all New Yorkers that the vaccines are safe and effective.

"We're already vaccinating people at twice the national average. There is a lot of focus, there's a lot of intensity in the approach to make sure the maximum people get vaccinated as quickly as possible," Mayor de Blasio said. "We also have to educate people, we have to get people comfortable with the vaccine."

As for FDNY members and police officers, they're not required to get the vaccine but strongly encouraged to do so.

