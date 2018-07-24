Federal agents arrest NXIVM co-founder

AARON KATERSKY
Federal agents on Tuesday arrested NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman, her daughter Lauren Salzman and longtime bookkeeper Kathy Russell.

Clare Bronfman, the longtime operations director for NXIVM, a secretive self-help group, and an heiress to the Seagram's liquor empire, was also arrested and will appear in federal court in Brooklyn Federal Court.

Russell and the Salzmans will appear in federal court in Albany, New York.

Bronfman, Russell, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman were arrested on a superseding indictment charging them with racketeering conspiracy. The superseding indictment also charges Allison Mack and Keith Raniere with racketeering conspiracy.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Recording released of discussion between Trump and Cohen
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
More News