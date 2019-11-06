FedEx driver carjacked at gunpoint by masked gunman in New Jersey: Police

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A delivery turned scary for one FedEx driver in New Jersey when she was carjacked by a masked gunman, police say.The victim, a female driver, said that she was involved in a crash with two other vehicles just before 6 p.m. on Monday on Stiles Street.The driver said that when the vehicles pulled over, a man exited one of the cars while holding a handgun and demanded the keys to her truck, police said.Both vehicles involved in the crash reportedly fled the scene traveling north toward Raritan Road."The safety and security of our team members is always our priority. We are grateful no one was seriously hurt, and we are working with local authorities as they investigate," said Shannon Davis, a FedEx Services representative.The gunman is described as a tall man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, and a face mask.The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Mike Burnette at (908) 474-8535.----------