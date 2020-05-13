Feds: 2 men arrested trying to buy guns from undercover FBI agent in Queens

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Two men were arrested in Queens Tuesday while allegedly attempting to buy weapons as part of a federal investigation.

Authorities say one of the men had made anti-Semitic statements on social media, specifically praising the Monsey Hanukkah attacks last December, but it did not appear he was actively planning an attack.

The men are reportedly neighbors in Queens and were were attempting to buy handguns and assault-style rifles from an undercover FBI agent.

The supposed gun buy was to happen at a hotel near LaGuardia Airport.

The men were then taken into custody by federal law enforcement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

