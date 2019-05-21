Feds offer $5,000 reward for information in Connecticut mosque arson

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- A $5,000 reward has been announced for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever set fire to a Connecticut mosque.

The Boston division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Monday it was offering the reward to help solve the arson case.

The fire May 12 damaged two floors of the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven.

The mayor said last week that authorities found an incendiary device or material was used to start the blaze .

In addition to the ATF reward, the Connecticut Arson Watch program is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new havenconnecticutfiremosquearson
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Group tracks Great White Shark in Long Island Sound for first time
NJ officers placed on leave after teen pinned, punched on video
Justice for Junior trial: Key witness takes the stand
Parents frustrated as lottery for NJ preschool has to be done over
Video captures masked suspect holding 2 knives in NYPD precinct
Swastika found scrawled on wall at MTA station
AccuWeather: Breezy and cooler Tuesday
Show More
Dogs discovered neglected in foreclosed home without food, water
Workers injured by power line along GSP
Mayor de Blasio orders probe into taxi medallion brokers
Gyms at 3 LI schools closed due to mercury vapor
Funeral services for mom, 4 kids killed in Harlem apartment fire
More TOP STORIES News