society

10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope of cash in Alabama Target

An Alabama mother says her son learned a lesson in integrity and empathy when he returned an envelope of lost cash to its rightful owner.

Parisa Dudley said her 10-year-old son Foster found a bank envelope with $900 at a Target in Hoover, Alabama, last weekend. Inside, it had a receipt from a local credit union and a woman's name and signature, the mother wrote on Facebook.

Parisa said when her son first found the cash, he asked if they could keep it, but she asked him how he would feel if he was in the woman's shoes.

Foster quickly answered, "Mom, we have to find her and give it back."

Parisa said it took two days for the store manager and local police to track down Verdina Ball. When they did, Foster was there to return the money to her.

Photos posted to Parisa's social media show Ball hugging Foster with a smile.

As an added bonus, Foster was given a $100 Target gift card for his kindness!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocietygood news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Nordstrom set to reopen stores in phases with new guidelines in place
Britney Spears says she accidentally started a fire in her home gym
Couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony
UK PM Boris Johnson returns to work; urges patience over COVID-19 lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News