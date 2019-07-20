Operation Varsity Blues

Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college admissions scandal, co-stars say

By Michael Cidoni Lennox
LOS ANGELES -- Felicity Huffman's co-stars in a new Netflix movie say they found her remorseful about her role in a college admissions scandal.

Actress Angela Bassett said Huffman appears ready to take whatever steps are necessary in her case. Patricia Arquette said she believes Huffman feels terrible about her participation in the case.

Huffman didn't meet reporters to promote the film "Otherhood." She pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to a college admissions consultant to have a proctor correct her daughter's answers on the SAT.

"Nobody is perfect in this world," Arquette said. "And I do think she's genuinely sorry."

In the movie, "Otherhood," producer Cathy Schulman noted that there are ties binding Huffman's character to the real-life actress. She said Huffman plays a flawed character, a mother who believes that her own actions can make anything possible for her child.

"The Felicity that I know and love and worked with is a person who has had a hard year experiencing a flaw," Schulman said. "And we wish you the best. And we don't feel that it overshadows our film in any way, shape or form because mothering is complicated and we do what we need to do."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationentertainmenthollywoodoperation varsity bluesfraud
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Chinese families allegedly highest payers in college scandal
Lori Loughlin 'didn't realize' actions were illegal: Report
Lori Loughlin, husband plead not guilty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
Monmouth scraps 6 races amid heat, protests; Haskell to run at night
Boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
2 NYC correction officers charged after shooting near go-go bar
Police watching 10-to-12-foot shark spotted off Long Island
7-Eleven pledges $7,100 college fund to baby born on 7-11
Show More
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
Nation celebrates 50th anniversary of 1st lunar footsteps
Bones of dozens found beneath Vatican college: Expert
Police: Missing man last seen at Long Island restaurant
Heat wave: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
More TOP STORIES News